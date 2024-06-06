16-year-old arrested in Griffin for killing 15-year-old Wednesday night

Griffin police say they have arrested a 16-year-old for killing a 15-year-old on Wednesday night.

According to a press release, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of W. Poplar Street in Griffin at around 10:30 p.m. June 5.

Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old male who had been shot. He was transported to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital and later transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, a 16-year-old male was identified as the suspect and was arrested. He is being charged as an adult with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator J. Spears at (678) 603-3331.

