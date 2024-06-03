16-year-old arrested for attempted rape in LaGrange, police say

A teenager has been arrested in LaGrange for attempted rape on May 1, according to LaGrange Police Department.

According to a press release, an employee at an undisclosed location told police that she was assisting 16-year-old Preston Trammell when he allegedly grabbed her from behind and attempted to rape her.

The employee was able to fight him off and seek help.

Trammell was later arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt Rape.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.