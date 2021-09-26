15-year-old shot, injured in early-morning Atlanta shooting, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a teenager was shot early Sunday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers learned of a 15-year-old boy who came to Grady Memorial Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. He arrived in a private vehicle, according to police.

Police came to the hospital to speak to the teen at around 4:45 a.m.

The victim allegedly told police he was walking near the intersection of Thomasville Boulevard and New Town Circle when he was shot.

Police said there are no suspects at this point in the investigation.

