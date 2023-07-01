UPDATE: 15-year-old girl missing in Paulding County found

article

Paulding County Sheriff's Office notified the media at 10 a.m. that Carleigh Harrison has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are looking for a 15-year-old runaway in Paulding County.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Carleigh Harrison was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of White Oak Park. It is believed that she left her home on foot.

Harrison is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black leggings.

If you have seen her, please call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.