UPDATE: 15-year-old girl missing in Paulding County found
article
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County Sheriff's Office notified the media at 10 a.m. that Carleigh Harrison has been found.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are looking for a 15-year-old runaway in Paulding County.
According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Carleigh Harrison was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of White Oak Park. It is believed that she left her home on foot.
Harrison is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black leggings.
If you have seen her, please call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.