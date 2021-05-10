15-year-old charged in murder at Athens apartment

Police in Athens-Clarke County have charged a teenager with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened on Carriage Court shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 38-year-old Carlos Harper on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed Harper to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries before treatment.

Monday, officials say they arrested a suspect, identified as 15-year-old Marquise Malcom, in connection with the crime.

Police charged Malcom with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information the shooting, please call Athens-Clarke County detectives at (762) 400-7361.

