15-year-old boy shot in Oakland City neighborhood in Atlanta

A teen is recovering after being shot in the Oakland City neighborhood of Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out around 9:15 p.m. to an apartment complex located along Princess Avenue near Oakland Lane in southwest Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 15-year-old boy shot multiple times in the lower back.

The 15-year-old boy was speaking with medics while being rushed to an area hospital.

The shooter has not been publicly identified.

The APD Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

