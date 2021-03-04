148 Georgia Publix pharmacies open COVID-19 vaccination appointments

article

Grocery store chain Publix is opening online reservations for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at over a hundred of its pharmacies in Georgia Thursday.

The chain says any eligible individuals can sign up for an appointment at one of the 148 pharmacies starting Thursday at 7 a.m.

Vaccinations are while supplies last and some pharmacies which were previously involved in distributing vaccines may not be included in this shipment.

Georgians who are eligible include anyone 65 years old or older and their caregivers, first responders, health care workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Starting on Monday, teachers and staff of pre-kindergarten through 12 grade as well as adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions are also eligible.

Publix pharmacies involved in the vaccine distribution can be found in Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Catoosa, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Oconee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Thomas, Tift, and Walton counties.

To apply, residents must use Publix's online reservation system while supplies last.

The vaccinations are at no cost to individuals, but customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card. Medicare members should bring their Medicare Part B card. Any customers without health insurance will need to provide either their driver's license or Social Security number.

