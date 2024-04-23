Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old injured after bullets fired at Grove Park home, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 23, 2024 9:48am EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 14-year-old girl was shot inside her home on South Eugenia Place NW near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW in Grove Park neighborhood overnight, according to Atlanta police.

Police say that officers responded to the shooting at 12:25 a.m. April 23. The teenager was transported by Grady EMS to Scottish Rite Hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates an unknown vehicle stopped in front of the driveway of the home and someone inside fired multiple shots at the house, striking the girl inside.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. 