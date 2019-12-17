14-year-old girl missing from southeast Houston

article

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from southeast Houston.

Authorities say Aura Tzi was last seen leaving the 8300 block of Winkler Drive on December 16. Police say she may be on her way to Galveston.

She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans. She is 5’5” tall, 118 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.