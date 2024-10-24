13-year-old Newton County student arrested for making threats

A 13-year-old student at Liberty Middle School was arrested Oct. 24 for making threats, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

NCSO says that the student has been charged with terroristic threats and acts and his case will be turned over to the Juvenile Court Systems.

Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasized that threats or acts of violence will not be tolerated and warned that anyone engaging in such behavior will be held accountable. He also encouraged students and parents to be mindful of their actions and words.

The sheriff's office says it works closely with the Newton County School System to ensure a safe learning environment. Officials are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or concerns immediately.

Many students have been arrested in the weeks following the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County for either making threats or bringing weapons to school.

On Wednesday, it was announced that a student at Ethel Knight Elementary School in LaGrange is facing charges after bringing a BB pistol to school.

A 14-year-old boy who attends Alcovy High School in Newton County was arrested Monday for bringing a knife to school.

Another Newton County student, a 12-year-old girl, was arrested last week for making threats online.