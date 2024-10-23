Student charged after allegedly bringing BB gun to Troup County elementary school

article

A student is facing disciplinary action after reportedly bringing a BB pistol or BB gun to Ethel Knight Elementary School in LaGrange, according to a release from the school.

The school says that although the item, which was all plastic, is not a firearm, it does qualify as a weapon and is prohibited in a school safety zone.

The school says there was "never a threat to students or staff" and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken.

The school also says that the safety of their students and staff is their number one priority.

The LaGrange Police Department confirmed that it was involved in the investigation into the incident and that the student was charged.