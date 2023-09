article

A 13-year-old girl is missing in DeKalb County and the police are asking for help to find her.

Cassidy was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Oakvale Road on Sept. 19.

She is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have seen her, call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.

MAP OF THE AREA