11-year-old boy on a mission throws first pitch at Truist Park

11-year-old Cooper Murray threw out the first pitch Saturday night at Truist Park for the Atlanta Braves.

Murray, who recently appeared on FOX 5 Atlanta, is on a mission to throw the first pitch at every Major League Baseball stadium.

But his goal is about more than just baseball.

Cooper has Down syndrome and was abandoned on a street corner when he was a baby.

Brad and Andrea Murray adopted him and it changed their lives.

Now the family is on a mission to inspire other families to adopt special needs children.