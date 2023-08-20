Expand / Collapse search

11-year-old boy on a mission throws first pitch at Truist Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta

Cooper Murray throws first pitch at Braves game

11-year-old Cooper Murray. who has Down Syndrome, is on a mission to throw the first pitch at every Major League stadium and he was able to do that Saturday night at an Atlanta Braves game.

ATLANTA - 11-year-old Cooper Murray threw out the first pitch Saturday night at Truist Park for the Atlanta Braves.

Murray, who recently appeared on FOX 5 Atlanta, is on a mission to throw the first pitch at every Major League Baseball stadium.

But his goal is about more than just baseball.

Cooper has Down syndrome and was abandoned on a street corner when he was a baby.

Brad and Andrea Murray adopted him and it changed their lives.

Now the family is on a mission to inspire other families to adopt special needs children. 

