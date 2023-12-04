11 people arrested during joint drug investigation in northwest Georgia, Alabama

article

A collaborative effort among law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest and charging of eleven individuals following a joint drug investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office. The operation involved the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, DEA Birmingham District Office Task Force Group 42, and 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit.

The arrests include individuals from various counties, with charges ranging from drug trafficking to conspiracy offenses. The suspects are:

Daniel Lee Provo, 39, of Haralson County Clarissa Carla King, 44, of Haralson County Oakley John Evans, 41, of Haralson County David Bell, 67, of Haralson County Michael Bryan Reynolds, 59, of Haralson County Joseph Todd Youngblood, 46, of Haralson County Matthew Wilson Strickland, 44, of Troup County Natasha Brazil, 38, of Troup County Deanna Marie Bunner, 45, of Carroll County Candace Dawn Awbrey, 27, of Heard County Donald Wayne Massey, 34, of Cleburne County, Alabama

The investigation, initiated in September 2023, targeted Daniel Provo. Subsequent efforts unveiled a drug trafficking organization operating in Haralson, Carroll, Heard, and Troup counties in Georgia, as well as Cleburne County, Alabama. On Nov. 9, law enforcement executed search warrants at Provo’s residence in Temple, King’s residence in Buchanan, and Strickland’s residence in Lagrange. Arrests were made not only during the execution of search warrants but also as part of the broader investigation.

During the operation, authorities seized approximately 4 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, 6 firearms, and around $14,000 in cash.

The suspects were booked into various county jails, including Haralson County Jail, Cleburne County, Alabama Jail, and Troup County Jail. The investigation aimed to disrupt street-level drug distribution in Haralson, Carroll, Heard, and Troup counties in Georgia, as well as Cleburne County, Alabama, to foster safer communities.

Once the investigation concludes, the case file will be forwarded to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for prosecution. Individuals with information related to this investigation can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (770) 830-1375. Anonymous tips can be submitted through various channels, including calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI's official website, or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.



