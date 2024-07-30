10th annual Mayor's 5K on the 5th Runway details announced

article

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, along with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Interim General Manager Jan Lennon, will host the 10th annual Mayor’s 5K on the 5th Runway on Oct. 4. Up to 2,000 runners are expected to participate, which offers the rare opportunity to run or walk on ATL’s 5th runway, known for being one of the flattest and fastest courses in Greater Atlanta.

The Mayor’s 5K on the 5th Runway is a USATF-certified course and serves as a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. The proceeds from the race will benefit the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program, which aids students in overcoming financial challenges and reducing debt, thereby supporting their future career success and wealth-building efforts.

Event Details:

What: Mayor’s 10th Annual 5K on the 5th Runway

When: Saturday, October 5Check-in/Bib Pickup: 4 a.m.Runway Lineup: 6:15 a.m.Start: 6:30 a.m.Finish: 7:30 a.m. (course closes at 7:30 a.m.)Awards Ceremony: 7:45 a.m.

Where: 5th Runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Runway 10-28)

Registration is now open. For more details and to register, visit www.atl.com/5k.