$10K reward offered in Walton County arson investigation

Fire investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps them solve an arson case in Walton County.

Officials with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Commissioner says the fire happened at a vacant home on the 400 block of Ash Street in Monroe, Georgia.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set intentionally in different areas both inside and outside the home on April 19.

According to officials, the home was vacant and undergoing renovations at the time of the arson.

Officials are asking anyone who has any information on the crime to please call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. A reward of up to $10,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction and callers can remain anonymous.

