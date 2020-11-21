$10K reward offered in Gwinnett County arson investigation

article

Fire investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 in an arson case.

Officials say they're looking for the person who set a 2003 Nissan Altima on fire on the 100 block of Howe Lane Road in unincorporated Loganville.

A neighbor was able to put out the flames before fire crews arrived on the scene early on the morning of Nov. 10.

The blaze also caused minor damage to the family's second car parked in the driveway.

Police say the family has no idea who would have done the act and investigators don't have a suspect or motive in the case.

If you have any information, please contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

