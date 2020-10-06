$10K reward offered in Atlanta murder of Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help them arrest the killer of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.

Byrd's body was found in the front yard of a home in the 2,200 block of Belvedere Avenue on Saturday around 2 a.m. Police say he had multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

Byrd is a well-known actor, having appeared in a number of films over the years and was nominated for a Tony award in 2003.

Director Spike Lee posted about Byrd's death on his Instagram page Sunday, offering his condolences.

The two men enjoyed a long friendship, with Byrd appearing in several of Lee's movies.

Friends and colleagues say they were in shock when they heard about Byrd's death.

"We are still kind of in shock about it you know, a wonderful brother who was full of life and loved life," Byrd's longtime friend and fellow actor Afemo Omilami said. "We want justice. No one should get away with this."

Police have not released a motive or identified any possible suspects in the case.

If you have any information about Byrd's murder, please call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain completely anonymous and still receive the $10,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

