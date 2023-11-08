$10K reward for arsonist who set wildfire along Highway 157 in Walker County

article

A $10,000 reward is being offered leading the person who sparked a more than 700-acre wildfire off Highway 157 in Walker County last month.

The wildfire accounts for 43% of the more than 1,600 acres burning in northwest Georgia as dry conditions persist. As of Tuesday, that fire was just more than half contained, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

"There’s been no measurable rain for over a month, and conditions are critically dry," said GFC director Tim Lowrimore. "Seasonal leaf fall, along with sustained gusty winds, are contributing to high fire risk conditions. We’re recommending any planned outdoor burning be postponed for now."

Lowrimore says the fire was able to jump initial containment lines earlier this month, forcing officials to create new fire breaks. The GFC says 15 people have been working to cut those breaks.

The fire has been difficult to battle due to the steep and rocky terrain, which limits the use of tractors and bulldozers.

Walker County issued a 45-day burn ban on Nov. 4 due to the extremely dry conditions.

The Georgia Arson Control Program offers rewards of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist. Anyone with knowledge of this incident should contact the GFC at 1-800-GA-TREES (478-7337).