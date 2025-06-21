Man shot by Fulton County police near Atlanta airport

article

A man was shot early Saturday at a hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the Hapeville Police Department.

What we know:

The man was shot around 3:45 a.m. by a Fulton County SWAT officer at the hotel in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue, according to officials.

Hapeville police identified the man shot as Michael Boyce.

Officers originally responded to a 911 call about gunshots in the hotel, according to police. When officers arrived and tried to talk to Boyce, they say he shot at them through the hotel door.

Police say officers evacuated the area around his room and called in the Fulton County Police Department's SWAT team.

SWAT officers ultimately stormed the room, according to police. When they did, Boyce charged them, and the officers shot him, according to police.

Boyce was taken to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

He is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal damage to property, discharging a firearm on property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.