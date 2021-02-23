$10,000 reward offered in search for missing DeKalb County man

article

DeKalb officials are offering a reward of $10,000 for help finding a man who has been missing since December.

Officials say Chanceler "CJ" McCall was last seen on Dec. 28, 2020.

McCall is described as being 6 feet tall with a weight of 185 pounds. He has his hair in dreadlocks.

(Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta)

The missing man may be driving a maroon 2017 Dodge Challenge with a matte black hood and wheels.

The vehicle has a Georgia tag of CMY4230.

If you recognize McCall or have any information about where he could be, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

