$10,000 reward offered in search for missing DeKalb County man
DEKALB, Ga. - DeKalb officials are offering a reward of $10,000 for help finding a man who has been missing since December.
Officials say Chanceler "CJ" McCall was last seen on Dec. 28, 2020.
McCall is described as being 6 feet tall with a weight of 185 pounds. He has his hair in dreadlocks.
The missing man may be driving a maroon 2017 Dodge Challenge with a matte black hood and wheels.
The vehicle has a Georgia tag of CMY4230.
If you recognize McCall or have any information about where he could be, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
