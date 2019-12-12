$10,000 reward for information on Walton County arson case

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the Georgia Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office for information about an arson case in Walton County.

It happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. at a single-story home located at 330 Walker Drive in Monroe, Georgia. Fire officials said the fire started in the rear bedroom closet.

“The 784 square-foot, 62-year-old residence suffered moderate interior damages. The property owner was not home at the time the fire was discovered by someone driving by the residence,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Thankfully, emergency officials forced entry into the home and were able to contain the damage to the bedroom in which the fire started.”

The closet, where the fire started, had major damage. The adjacent room had moderate smoke and heat damage.

Anyone with information can call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1‐800‐282‐5804.