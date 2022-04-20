Vigil to honor gun violence victims, address violent crime held by 100 Black Men of Atlanta

Shootings continue to plague many metro Atlanta communities and local activities want to figure how to resolve this problem.

Wednesday night, community members held a vigil at The King Center to honor victims of gun violence and discuss the education and intervention needed to address crime prevention.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reported the city of Atlanta, murders have continued to trend higher.

Based on the Atlanta Police Department's most recent data, homicides are almost fifty percent higher over this same period last year.

The 100 Black Men of Atlanta hold a candlelight vigil for shooting victims at the King Center on April 20, 2022. (FOX 5)

The 100 Black Men of Atlanta and other community members gathered to honor and remember victims of gun violence across metro Atlanta.

"Those numbers are really troubling because many of our students are the victims of that violence or their family members are the victims," Joshua Byrd, of The 100 Black Men of Atlanta, said.

The candlelight vigil is part of the organization's anti-gun violence campaign.

"Gun violence in America is an epidemic that's been raging now for over 30-years, and it doesn't just affect the black community," Keith Millner, the chairman of the organization, explained. "It affects all communities."

Rep. Lucy McBath joins the 100 Black Men of Atlanta for a candlelight vigil for shooting victims at the King Center on April 20, 2022. (FOX 5)

Millner said there's not just one solution to address this issue, it'll require everyone's involvement and legislation all levels of government.

Authorities said many of the city's murders begin with ‘disputes that erupts into gunfire.

"We're still affected by gun violence in the city of Atlanta and victims and family and the trauma is something that's affected us," Louis Negron, The 100 Black Men of Atlanta's Executive Director, detailed.

The organization hopes their campaign, through billboards and mentorship programs in Atlanta Public Schools, will help reinforce ways for young people to control anger through conflict resolution as well as prevent that impulsive and spontaneous behavior.

Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at a candlelight vigil for victims of shooting crimes at the King Center on April 20,, 2022. (FOX 5)

Another disturbing trend right now involves metro Atlanta kids being killed or injured as a result of unsecured firearms.

"What we believe is if we can get more community members behind it, more community members to focus on it and help join us in our efforts, we can start to reduce those but ultimately, It's an education issue," Byrd said.

Representative Lucy McBath also spoke during Wednesday night's ceremony, sharing the story of her son's murder back in 2012.

"Justice is not served until each and every individual in this country can walk freely, freely in their communities. Our children can be in their schools without the fear of unnecessary gun violence."