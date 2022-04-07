Atlanta homicide analysis reveals disturbing pattern

With murders continuing to trend higher, the Atlanta Police Department has analyzed each incident looking for patterns.

In the first quarter of 2022, homicides were almost fifty percent higher over the same period last year.

In one third of the cases, some sort of dispute wound up with one or both parties picking up a gun.

Fifteen percent of the homicides began with a robbery.

Something to do with narcotics accounted for about ten percent of the cases.

Investigators are not able to account for a cause in all the cases.

The data dive showed apartment complexes to be a common location in about one third of homicides. Other locations included various nightclub districts as well as interstate assaults.

A disturbing pattern has been the frequency in which innocent individuals are caught in a crossfire.

And there are two police zones that lead the other four in cases -- Southeast Zone 3 and Northwest Zone 1.

