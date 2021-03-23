10-year-old killed in Rockdale hit-and-run, authorities searching for suspect

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday police are working to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 10-year-old riding on their bike.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows the 10-year-old victim was riding his bicycle west on Ebenezer Road when he was struck from behind by a car. Police said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police described the suspect's vehicle as a light-colored, possibly silver, 2006-2011 Toyota Camry or 2006-2008 Toyota Solara.

Police said the car likely has front-end damage and is missing the front grille emblem. Police said there is possibly additional damage to the front bumper.

Police said the driver fled, last seen heading toward Johnson Road.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Information can be reported by contacting the sheriff's office at 770-278-8000.

