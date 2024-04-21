10-year-old girl stabbed Sunday evening on Cleveland Avenue

Atlanta police say a 10-year-old girl was stabbed on Sunday evening.

Zone 3 officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a person stabbed in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE near Metropolitan Parkway on April 21.

The girl was alert and breathing when officers arrived. It is not known if she was taken to a hospital.

Police said they detained an adult female. It is not known if the woman and child are related.

