10-year-old author inspires readers to 'Keep Going' with new book

Jordan Ingram has a favorite line in his new book, "Keep Going." It's a line inspired by the man who inspired a world of change.

"You have the power to change the world. The reason why I like that one is because that's basically what Martin Luther King was all about, teaching us we have the power to change the world," said the ten-year-old author who published his first book last fall.

With help from his parents, Geoffrey and Nicoya Ingram, Jordan published the journal of inspirational quotes and advice after months of learning how to maneuver through virtual school in a Covid19 pandemic with a house full of siblings. He picked up few pointers from his father, who had just self-published a guidebook about effective leadership, and from his mother, who invited him to be a part of her weekly inspirational Facebook live posts in 2020.

"He said he wanted to motivate people and so I asked him some questions about what he would say to motivate people and he filled in those questions and that's the making of his book," said Jordan's mother.

The fourth of eight children, Jordan offers lots of practical advice about getting along with loved ones in quarantine.

"Say something nice to your siblings. Ask your parents if you can help them and stuff like that," said Jordan as he read from his book Wednesday.

The Ingrams said they are proud of their son and hope his book inspires young and older readers.

"We all need motivation in life and so his perspective, a child's perspective, is usually not as tainted as an adult's perspective. How he thought to encourage people was amazing," said Jordan's father.

Jordan, who is in fifth grade at Barack Obama Magnet School of Technology in DeKalb County, loves to write. He said the empty lined-pages in "Keep Going" are designed for readers to jot down their own dreams, visions and goals for life during and long after the Covid19 pandemic.

"If you're a good leader, you'll have followers," Jordan said as he shared another bit of advice from his book.

For more information about how to order "Keep Going," visit www.jliworldwide.com.

