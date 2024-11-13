1-year-old DeKalb County girl dies after bath, mother arrested

A one-year-old girl has died after an apparent drowning incident in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb County police responded to a call around 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at a home on the 1400 block of North Hairston Road, where they found the child unconscious and receiving medical aid. Emergency responders transported her to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the child’s mother, identified as 27-year-old Ronica Jones, had left her briefly unsupervised in the bathtub. She was arrested on charges of second-degree cruelty to children and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, according to a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department.

According to jail records, Jones was released on Nov. 9.

No other information was provided by the police.