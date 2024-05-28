1 person shot on Martin Luther King Drive NW on Tuesday afternoon

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Atlanta police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old male was shot. The man was conscious and breathing when police responded to the scene.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were called in to investigate.

No other information has been provided at this time.

