1 person shot by police in Forrest Park, officer also injured

One person was shot and a police officer was injured during an incident shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road SE.

According to Forest Park Police Department, officers were flagged down in the area. After arriving on the scene, the unidentified suspect opened fire. The officers returned fire, eventually hitting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The suspect's condition is unknown. A police officer was transported to Southern Regional Medical Center with "minor injuries."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure when a shooting involves a police officer.

No other information has been provided by police at this time.

MAP OF THE AREA