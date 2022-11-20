1 killed, 2 seriously injured while standing outside vehicles on I-20, police say

DeKalb County police said a 21-year-old man died, and two women were seriously injured when they were struck early Sunday morning on Interstate 20.

Police said officers received a report that several people standing outside vehicles when they were struck by another vehicle.

Police said officers responded at around 2:12 a.m. to I-20 eastbound near the Turner Hill Road exit and found the 21-year-old dead. First responders rushed a woman in her 20s and another in her 40s to a hospital with "serious to critical" injuries.

The interstate shut down in both directions while police investigated the crash. DeKalb County traffic investigators and Georgia State Patrol HERO units responded.

Police haven't explained what they think led up to the accident.