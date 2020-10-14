1 injured in roof collapse at DeKalb County grocery store

article

Fire officials said one person was injured after a portion of a roof at a DeKalb County grocery store collapsed Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Food Depot located at 3590 Panola Road. DeKalb County firefighters said the collapsed was limited to a storage room inside the building.

A small portion of roof collapsed at the Food Depot located on Panola Road in DeKalb County on Oct. 14, 2020. (FOX 5)

A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

No word on if the store will remain open.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

