1 dead in off-campus shooting near University of West Georgia

Authorities have arrested the suspected gunman involved in a fatal shooting late last night at an off-campus apartment complex near the University of West Georgia. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of The Reserve Carrollton Apartments on Lovvorn Road.

Police were alerted to the incident around 10 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the apartment complex parking lot. Witnesses reported seeing a white car leaving the scene. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over, leading police on a brief chase that ended near Tanner Medical Center, where the suspect abandoned the car and ran away.

The gunshot victim was transported to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated.

The identity of both the victim and the shooter have not been released, and police have confirmed neither individual was affiliated with the university.

Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the shooting and whether the individuals involved are connected to the university community. Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.

Editor's Note: The suspect has been arrested since the original article was published.