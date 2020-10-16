1 dead in Gwinnett County house fire, official say

A woman died inside of a townhouse fire Thursday in Lilburn, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services confirmed.

According to fire officials, the female victim was found in the home shortly after 8:20 p.m. after a neighbor called 911.

Gwinnett County firefighters arrived and found the woman in her late 60’s in an upstairs bedroom.

Flames were seen coming from the second floor of a center townhome unit in a triplex building, according to a witness.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the upstairs bedroom on the front-left corner of the townhouse.

According to investigators, the home suffered extensive smoke and water damage.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

