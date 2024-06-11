1 dead in DEA raid in Conley, GBI investigating

A deadly shooting during a federal search warrant at a Conley home is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1600 block of Bag Pipe Place.

According to the GBI, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration spotted a man fleeing into one of the rooms. Investigators say when he reappeared, he was armed and opened fire at the agents.

Those agents returned fire and took cover as the gunfire continued. A moment later, investigators say a single gunshot could be heard. When agents went to investigate, they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite efforts, medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

The GBI Crime Lab will be conducting an autopsy.