1 dead after crash in DeKalb County near Miller Road, Covington Hwy.

article

At least one person is dead after a crash in DeKalb County overnight.

It happened late Monday night near Miller Road and Covington Highway.

Police say the crash involved a flatbed car carrier, a Tesla and another car.

FOX 5 observed a body being taken away from the scene.

Police have not released any details at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

