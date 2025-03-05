1 dead after car crashes into building in Norcross area, GSP says

article

Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash involving a car and a building in the Norcross area on Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and observed a car overturned on its roof after apparently colliding with a building, leaving a gaping hole in the structure.

The crash occurred near Beaver Ruin Road and Buford Highway.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed they are investigating a fatality at the scene.

At this time, no information has been released regarding the cause of the crash or the identity of the deceased.

