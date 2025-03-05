Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after car crashes into building in Norcross area, GSP says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 3:05pm EST
Gwinnett County
Credit: SkyFOX

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash involving a car and a building in the Norcross area on Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and observed a car overturned on its roof after apparently colliding with a building, leaving a gaping hole in the structure.

The crash occurred near Beaver Ruin Road and Buford Highway.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed they are investigating a fatality at the scene.

At this time, no information has been released regarding the cause of the crash or the identity of the deceased.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from Georgia State Patrol and the crew inside SkyFOX. 

