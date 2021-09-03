Man shot and killed at apartment home, Atlanta police say

article

Police are working to learn what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown Atlanta on Friday night.

Officers received a call saying a person had been shot at The Point at Westside apartment homes located at 370 Northside Drive NW. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound

Authorities confirmed a woman was detained.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Atlanta police homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to learn more details.

