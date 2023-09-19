1 dead, 4 injured after truck plows into group of motorcyclists in Gordon County

A hit-and-run crash on Sept. 17 on GA 61 (US 411) within the city limits of Fairmount left one motorcyclist dead and several others with serious injuries, according to Georgia Department of Public Safety.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on GA 61 at a high rate of speed when disaster struck. The Ford F-150 violently collided with a group of three motorcycles that were riding together. The impact was so severe that one of the motorcycles became embedded in the front of the truck.

The driver of the Ford F-150 failed to stop and fled the scene, continuing north on GA 61 with the motorcycle still attached to the front of the vehicle. Fortunately, a vigilant witness took immediate action, following the reckless driver until Fairmount Police were able to intercept the truck approximately six miles north of the crash scene.

The aftermath of the collision was extensive with GA 61 (US 411) being closed down for hours from the time of the incident at 2:03 p.m. until 4:42 p.m. The initial crash scene stretched approximately 1000 feet.

Three of the motorcycle riders had to be airlifted to different trauma centers via Life Force helicopters, while two others were transported by ambulance. One of the motorcycle riders succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150 has been charged with a slew of serious offenses, including DUI, Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree, Felony Hit & Run (X3), Serious Injury by Vehicle (X4), Reckless Driving, Following too Closely (X3), and Failure to Maintain Lane.

MAP OF THE AREA