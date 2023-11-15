1 dead, 3 injured after two related crashes on Commerce Road in Clarke County

One man is dead and another man was injured on Nov. 14 after being struck by a vehicle following a crash on Commerce Road in Clarke County.

According to Athens-Clarke Police Department, a 30-year-old Athens woman driving a 2002 Chevy Malibu pulled into a path of a semi-truck driven by 31-year-old Quentin Williams of Athens on Commerce Road near Pinebluff Road.

After the collision, Williams exited his truck and crossed the street to the Shell Gas station at 1790 Commerce Road.

Shortly after, co-worker Robert White, 56, joined Williams in the parking lot and they decided to walk across Commerce Road to check on the driver of the Malibu.

While crossing, they were struck by a Chevy Tahoe driven by 37-year-old John Trim of Jefferson.

Williams was transported to local hospital where he died. White was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Malibu, Jasime Littlejohn, was also transported to a hospital with critical injuries. The passenger in Littlejohn's vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. ACCPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Sgt. Schulte at Robert.Schulte@accgov.com / 762-400-7093.

ACCPD says this is their 17th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 18 deaths.