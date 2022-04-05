1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in southeast Atlanta, police say

Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that killed one man and injured another Tuesday in southeast Atlanta.

The shooting was reported before 7 p.m. at 990 New Town Cir SE, which is listed as an apartment complex.

According to Atlanta police, two men were shot. One of those men died at thief hospital.

Investigators say the two men appear to have been targeted.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.