Man killed after car crashes into gas station following shooting, 8-year-old injured
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man died Saturday after a shooting ended with a car crashing into a gas station in Cobb County, and injured a child in the backseat.
According to investigators, around 3 p.m., the male driver was hit by a gunshot and then crashed into the RaceTrac gas station located in the 4000 block of Austell Road.
The man later died as a result of his injuries, police say. The 8-year-old child was in the backseat of the car and suffered minor injuries. Investigators confirmed the child was not hit by the gunfire.
No word on a potential motive or if a suspect has been arrested.
Police did not immediately release the name of the deceased victim.
An investigation continues.
