1 dead, 1 injured after dispute near Spalding County Courthouse on Friday

One person was killed and another was injured during a dispute Friday near the Spalding County Courthouse.

According to a press release from the Griffin Police Department, they responded to reports of an active shooter situation near East Solomon Street and South 6th Street.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. The police department says one person succumbed to their injuries and the other is being treated at Spalding Regional Hospital.

The police department says there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information about the event is asked to contact Investigator Powell at rowell@cityofgriffin.com.