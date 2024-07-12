1 dead, 1 injured after crash into power pole Thursday in East Point

One person is dead and another person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on July 11 in East Point, according to police.

East Point Police say officers attempted to pull over a vehicle due to the driver's erratic driving, but the driver would not stop.

A short time later, officers discovered the vehicle had crashed into a power pole near Washington Road and Chateau Boulevard.

The occupants of the vehicle had to be extracted by the East Point fire department.

The passenger and driver were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The passenger was pronounced deceased. The driver was admitted with serious injuries.

Georgia State Patrol took over the investigation.

At this time, no other information has been provided.