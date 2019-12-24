1 arrest, police search for 2nd suspect in Smyrna fraud case

Smyrna police have one man in custody and are looking for a second suspect in a fraud theft case that may be much bigger than they originally suspected.

Officers arrested Courtney Arnold, 29, of East Point, over the weekend. He faces a laundry list of charges including forgery and identity theft fraud.

An incident at a Best Buy on Cobb Parkway may be the tip of the iceberg in uncovering a much bigger fraud theft ring. Smyrna police said it was observant employees who called police about an unwanted person on their premises. From there, good police work led to the arrest and the beginning of the investigation.

Police are looking for a second suspect, Bobby Anderson.

Police said they found a number of fraudulent drivers’ licenses and credit cards in his possession.

According to the arrest warrants obtained by FOX 5 News, not only did officers find a number of fraudulent Georgia drivers licenses but they found fraudulent Best Buy credit cards. The pair apparently tried to buy PlayStation consoles and large screen TVs. Fortunately, the police said the suspects were not successful in buying anything.

Arnold is being held without bond at the Cobb County Detention Center. Police said it’s still a very active investigation but they are getting in touch with area agencies to compare notes.