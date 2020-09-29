Week 5 Game of the Week preview: Southwest Dekalb vs. Tucker

This week we help kick off Dekalb County’s high school football season with a great rivalry game between Southwest Dekalb and Tucker.

Tucker Head Coach Bryan Lamar was outspoken earlier in the summer when he questioned the decision to play football during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dekalb later pushed back the start of their season to October, while most other school systems and private schools started their seasons on Sept. 4.

Lamar’s Tigers hope to get back to the finals for the first time since 2016. Lamar has been to two finals, but hasn’t been able to win it all yet.

Tucker won two state championships under former head coach Franklin Stephens.

The Panthers also have two state titles. The legendary Buck Godfrey was the last to win a championship in 1995 — so head coach Damien Wimes would love to end the drought, and he has an impressive 27-7 overall record at Southwest Dekalb and his teams have won back-to-back region titles.