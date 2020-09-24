Week 4 Team of the Week: Osborne High School

The Cardinals of Osborne went winless in 2018 and 2019, losing 20 games over that span, and added another loss in this season’s opener against Woodland-Cartersville.

Russ Isham had never experienced a win as the team’s head coach until last Friday when Osborne finally won, beating Forest Park, 29-8. The losing streak the Cardinals snapped had grown to 31 games before beating the Panthers.

This week Cobb County's oldest school will host Wheeler, but not before the Cardinals pick up the school’s first team of the week honor.