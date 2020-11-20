Week 11 High 5 Recap

ATLANTA - Did you think we'd get to the end of the 2020 high school football season? Well, here we are -- the final countdown!
The FINAL COUNTDOWN of the 2020 season
Dawson County vs. North Hall
Heard County vs. Callaway
Douglas County vs. Carrollton
Haralson County vs. Bremen
Villa Rica vs. Jackson-Atlanta
Mount Vernon vs. Wesleyan
Mount Vernon vs. Wesleyan highlights and breaking down some Single A brackets.
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Parkview vs. Brookwood
Denmark vs. West Forsyth
Milton vs. Cherokee
Johns Creek vs. Creekview
Archer vs. Norcross
Archer vs. Norcross highlights and breaking down 7A brackets
Dacula vs. Buford
Westlake vs. Tucker
Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Decatur vs. St. Pius X
Newnan vs. East Coweta
Woodward Academy vs. Creekside
Columbia vs. South Atlanta
Team of the Week: South Atlanta vs. Columbia
And because it is about that time, Cody Chaffins broke down some more brackets in the Bunker for you.
Breaking down 2A brackets
Cody Chaffins breaks out the dry-erase marker to break down Class AA brackets so far.
Breaking down 3A, 4A and 5A brackets
Cody Chaffins is busting brackets in the bunker for Classes 3 through 5 A.