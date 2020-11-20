Expand / Collapse search

Week 11 High 5 Recap

ATLANTA - Did you think we'd get to the end of the 2020 high school football season? Well, here we are -- the final countdown!

Dawson County vs. North Hall

 Heard County vs. Callaway

Douglas County vs. Carrollton

Haralson County vs. Bremen

Villa Rica vs. Jackson-Atlanta

Mount Vernon vs. Wesleyan

Mount Vernon vs. Wesleyan highlights and breaking down some Single A brackets.

680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Parkview vs. Brookwood

Denmark vs. West Forsyth

Milton vs. Cherokee

Johns Creek vs. Creekview

Archer vs. Norcross

Archer vs. Norcross highlights and breaking down 7A brackets

Dacula vs. Buford

Westlake vs. Tucker 

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Decatur vs. St. Pius X

Newnan vs. East Coweta

Woodward Academy vs. Creekside

Columbia vs. South Atlanta

Team of the Week: South Atlanta vs. Columbia

And because it is about that time, Cody Chaffins broke down some more brackets in the Bunker for you.

Breaking down 2A brackets

Cody Chaffins breaks out the dry-erase marker to break down Class AA brackets so far.

Breaking down 3A, 4A and 5A brackets

Cody Chaffins is busting brackets in the bunker for Classes 3 through 5 A.