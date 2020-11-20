Week 11 High 5 Recap

Did you think we'd get to the end of the 2020 high school football season? Well, here we are -- the final countdown!

Dawson County vs. North Hall

Heard County vs. Callaway

Douglas County vs. Carrollton

Haralson County vs. Bremen

Villa Rica vs. Jackson-Atlanta

Mount Vernon vs. Wesleyan

680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Parkview vs. Brookwood

Denmark vs. West Forsyth

Milton vs. Cherokee

Johns Creek vs. Creekview

Archer vs. Norcross

Dacula vs. Buford

Westlake vs. Tucker

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Decatur vs. St. Pius X

Newnan vs. East Coweta

Woodward Academy vs. Creekside

Columbia vs. South Atlanta

And because it is about that time, Cody Chaffins broke down some more brackets in the Bunker for you.