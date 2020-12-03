Expand / Collapse search

Second-round playoff recap

By
Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Round two of the 2020 High 5 playoffs brought some drama and some upsets. We'll jump right in to the highlights and bracketology.

Parkview vs. East Coweta

Parkview vs. East Coweta

Parkview vs. East Coweta

West Forsyth @ North Gwinnett (Update: West Forsyth won, 17-16)

West Forsyth @ North Gwinnett

Update: West Forsyth won, 17-16

Lowndes @ North Cobb

Lowndes @ North Cobb

Lowndes @ North Cobb

Sticking with Class AAAAAAA, let's get an update on where that bracket stands.

Breaking down Class 7A so far

Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 7A through the second round of the playoffs so far.

Cartersville @ St. Pius X

Cartersville @ St. Pius X

Cartersville @ St. Pius X

Decatur @ Blessed Trinity

Decatur @ Blessed Trinity

Decatur @ Blessed Trinity

North Hall @ Greater Atlanta Christian

North Hall @ GAC

North Hall @ GAC

Staying in Class AAA, let's check in with Cody for more on where that bracket stood in the 10 p.m. hour.

Breaking down Class 3A so far

Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 3A through the second round of the playoffs so far.

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Dacula @ Allatoona

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Dacula vs. Allatoona

The 8th-ranked Falcons travel to Acworth to take on the undefeated and 4th-ranked Buccaneers. This 6A clash will be interesting: Will Dacula’s high-powered offense be able to score on the tough Allatoona defense, which has four shutouts to its credit so far in 2020?

NW Whitfield @ Riverdale

NW Whitfield @ Riverdale

NW Whitfield @ Riverdale

Hapeville Charter @ Jefferson

Hapeville Charter @ Jefferson

Hapeville Charter @ Jefferson

Let's check in with Cody on Classes AAAA and AAAAA.

Classes 4A and 5A breakdowns

Cody Chaffins breaks down Classes AAAA and AAAAA.

Flowery Branch @ Marist

Flowery Branch @ Marist

Flowery Branch @ Marist

Lovett @ Callaway

Lovett @ Callaway

Lovett @ Callaway

Bremen @ South Atlanta

Bremen @ South Atlanta

Bremen @ South Atlanta

Athens Academy @ Fellowship Christian

Athens Academy @ Fellowship Christian

Athens Academy @ Fellowship Christian

Whitefield Academy vs. Trinity Christian

Whitefield Academy vs. Trinity Christian

Whitefield Academy vs. Trinity Christian

Heading back down to the Bunker, we'll check in with Cody on the rest of the brackets.

Classes 6A, 2A, A-Public and A-Private

Cody Chaffins breaks down Classes 6A, 2A, A-Public and A-Private brackets and more.