Second-round playoff recap

ATLANTA - Round two of the 2020 High 5 playoffs brought some drama and some upsets. We'll jump right in to the highlights and bracketology.
Parkview vs. East Coweta
West Forsyth @ North Gwinnett (Update: West Forsyth won, 17-16)
Update: West Forsyth won, 17-16
Lowndes @ North Cobb
Sticking with Class AAAAAAA, let's get an update on where that bracket stands.
Breaking down Class 7A so far
Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 7A through the second round of the playoffs so far.
Cartersville @ St. Pius X
Decatur @ Blessed Trinity
North Hall @ Greater Atlanta Christian
Staying in Class AAA, let's check in with Cody for more on where that bracket stood in the 10 p.m. hour.
Breaking down Class 3A so far
Cody Chaffins takes a look at Class 3A through the second round of the playoffs so far.
Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Dacula @ Allatoona
Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Dacula vs. Allatoona
The 8th-ranked Falcons travel to Acworth to take on the undefeated and 4th-ranked Buccaneers. This 6A clash will be interesting: Will Dacula’s high-powered offense be able to score on the tough Allatoona defense, which has four shutouts to its credit so far in 2020?
NW Whitfield @ Riverdale
Hapeville Charter @ Jefferson
Let's check in with Cody on Classes AAAA and AAAAA.
Classes 4A and 5A breakdowns
Cody Chaffins breaks down Classes AAAA and AAAAA.
Flowery Branch @ Marist
Lovett @ Callaway
Bremen @ South Atlanta
Athens Academy @ Fellowship Christian
Whitefield Academy vs. Trinity Christian
Heading back down to the Bunker, we'll check in with Cody on the rest of the brackets.
Classes 6A, 2A, A-Public and A-Private
Cody Chaffins breaks down Classes 6A, 2A, A-Public and A-Private brackets and more.