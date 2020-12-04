Second-round playoff Game of the Week Preview: Dacula vs. Allatoona

The 8th-ranked Falcons travel to Acworth to take on the undefeated and 4th-ranked Buccaneers.

This 6A clash will be interesting: Will Dacula’s high-powered offense be able to score on the tough Allatoona defense, which has four shutouts to its credit so far in 2020?

Clint Jenkins’ team has been a mystery. The Falcons haven’t beaten a strong opponent yet, losing to Mill Creek, Buford and Brookwood — but they’ve handled the easier schools with no problem.

This will be their toughest test and a chance to get that signature win.

Dacula lost in the semifinals last year, while Allatoona lost to Harrison in the state final game.